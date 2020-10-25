Health condition of legendary actor deteriorated: Not responding to treatment

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has deteriorated. As per reports, the veteran actor is not ‘not responding to treatment’.

National award winning actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata on October 6. He was admitted in the hospital after r he tested positive for COVID-19. Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore

“Soumitra Chatterjee’s consciousness is little down compared to what it was 72 hours ago. Not very sure which way it is heading to. We have received reports of tests and we can deduce that the COVID encephalopathy is progressing,” said Dr Arindam Kar, the head of the team of doctors treating the actor.

“Though his lungs and blood pressure are still working well, there are points to be worried of. His platelet count has come down. We are trying to find out the reason for that. We will take some tough calls tomorrow. We are trying our best. But sometime the best efforts are not enough for someone who is suffering from these disease at his age”, he added.