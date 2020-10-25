‘Heavy to very heavy rain’: Yellow alert issued

The weather forecasting agencies had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state. The authorities had issued yellow alert.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued yellow alert. The KSNDMC has on Saturday issued yellow alert for 16 districts, including capital city Bengaluru.

The KSNMDC also issued a thunderstorm warning in these districts. The authority also informed that heavy to very heavy rains likely over interior Karnataka, Malnad and the coastal regions at isolated places .

The alert was issued in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri