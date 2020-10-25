IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore

In cricket, the Chennai Super Kings has defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The CSK has defeated RCB by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli the captain of RCB has won the toss and opted to bat first. But Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar helped CSK to restricted RCB to 145/6 in the 20 overs. Sam Curran took 3 wickets by giving 19 runs and Deepak Chahar took 2 wickets by giving 31 runs. Chasing the score, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 65 runs and Ambati Rayudu scored 39 runs.

The second match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7.30 pm at Sharjah.

Score Card:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145/6 (20.0)

Chennai Super Kings: 150/2 (18.4)