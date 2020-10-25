Man arrested for spying for Pakistan

Police has arrested a man for spying for Pakistan. The Rajasthan police has arrested a man from Barmer district in the state for spying for Pakistan. The Special Branch of Rajasthan police has arrested the Pakistan spy.

The accused is identified as Roshan Din aged 28. He works as a JCB driver in the Bharat Mala Project on the India-Pakistan border in Barmer. Din has relatives in Pakistan and he has visited Pakistan to meet them several times.

“The accused was in touch with an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agent. He shared confidential details about the movement of security forces’ vehicles in the border area. He was paid for the tip-off, which he had shared via video calls,” said Umesh Mishra, additional director-general of police (ADG), intelligence, Rajasthan Police.

“So far, it has been found that the accused used to send audio recordings to a Pakistani agent. Some pictures of movement of border forces were also sent by him to Pakistan. His interrogation is in progress. During his visit to Pakistan, the ISI had lured him by offering money. He recently got Rs 10,000 from an ISI agent.,” added he.

He has been brought to Jaipur. The central and state agencies are questioning him to obtain more details. Police may charge case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923 against him.

