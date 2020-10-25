Security forces gunned down ‘most wanted terrorist’

The security forces had gunned down a senior leader of Al Qaeda. Abu Muhsin Al Masri, a senior leader of Al Qaeda was killed by the Afghanistan security forces. Al Masri is in the ‘Most Wanted Terrorist list’ of Federal Bureau of Investigation of USA.

This was informed by National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Afghanistan. Al Masri, believed to be Al Qaeda’s second-in-command, was killed during a special operation in Ghazni province.

Also Read: Bahrain reports 331 recoveries

Al Masri, who is an Egyptian by birth is also known by the name Husam Abd Al Ra’uf. he has been charged in the United States with having provided material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, and conspiracy to kill US nationals.

As per the data of USA only 200 Al Qaeda militants are active in Afghanistan.