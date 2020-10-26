Covid-19 Updates: Lowest number of single day cases reported in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As pre the data released by the ministry, the coronavirus infection is declining in the country. India has reported the lowest single day cases in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 45149 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. This is the lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months. 480 new deaths were also reported. 59,105 people had recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases has reached at o 79,09,960. The death toll has reached at 119,014. The total recoveries has reached at 71,37,229.

The number of active cases in the country has reached at 653,717. The recovery rate has reached at 90% in India.