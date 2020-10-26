Famous temple reopens for devotees

The famous Banke Bihari temple in Mathura reopened for devotees. The temples had reopened on Sunday. The temple had been shut since March 22.

Earlier on October 15 the temple was reopened for devotees. It was after the order of the court of Civil Judge Junior Division. But on October 19 the temple was closed again. , The temple manager closed the temple after huge crowd of devotees.

Now heavy police force has been deployed to control the crowd of devotees. Only 500 devotees are being allowed to offer prayers in a single day.

Bankey Bihari Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, in the holy city of Vrindavan in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. It was constructed in 1864.