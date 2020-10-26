IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders face Kings XI Punjab

In Cricket, the Kolkata Knight Riders will face Kings XI Punjab in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be held at at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 7.30 pm.

The match will decide the fourth position in the points table for the play offs. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified with 14 points each for the play offs.

Also Read: Landslide victory for BJP in LAHDC Leh general council elections

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, NitishRana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik