Realme is all set to launch a new model of smartwatch. Know more…

Realme is all set to launch a new model of a smartwatch. It is reported that Realme will launch the Smart Watch S variant on November 2nd. The company is reportedly planning to launch a smartwatch with a circular 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen display with a resolution of 454 × 454 pixels.

Includes Heartrate, Spo 2 Monitor System, Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Calorie Intake Tracking, and Drug Tracking. This smartwatch can also control music playback via a smartphone. The watch is unlikely to have the feature to play music on its own. The company offers a battery life of 15 days, but it is not clear whether this smartwatch will run on Google’s WearOS. Price is expected to be below Rs 5,000.