DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSTechnologybusiness

Realme is all set to launch a new model of smartwatch. Know more…

Oct 26, 2020, 09:53 pm IST

Realme is all set to launch a new model of a smartwatch. It is reported that Realme will launch the Smart Watch S variant on November 2nd. The company is reportedly planning to launch a smartwatch with a circular 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen display with a resolution of 454 × 454 pixels.

Includes Heartrate, Spo 2 Monitor System, Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Calorie Intake Tracking, and Drug Tracking. This smartwatch can also control music playback via a smartphone. The watch is unlikely to have the feature to play music on its own. The company offers a battery life of 15 days, but it is not clear whether this smartwatch will run on Google’s WearOS. Price is expected to be below Rs 5,000.

Tags
Oct 26, 2020, 09:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button