Saudi Arabia intercepted explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels

Saudi Arabian forces had successfully intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by the Houthi rebels. This was the second drone attack towards Saudi by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Earlier on the coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted the first drone launched by the Houthi movement towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The Houthi rebels had targeted civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabia led coalition forces had intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.