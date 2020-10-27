1 Killed, 27 injured in police firing during Durga idol immersion

1 Person was killed and 27 others including 20 policemen were critically injured in police firing and violence between a mob and police during Durga idol immersion. The incident took place at Munger district in Bihar on on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The violence occurred following an argument between revellers participating in immersion of Durga idol. The police in order to control the mob had at first used tear gas shells. later the police opened fire to control the violence.

“The mob pelted stones and opened fire on police which led to the death of one person and injured 27 people including 20 policemen,” Munger’s superintendent of police Lipi Singh said. Police have detained over 100 people in connection with the incident. Police had also recovered 12 empty cartridges and three country-made pistols.