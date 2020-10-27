5 Killed as boat capsizes during Durga idol immersion

In a tragic incident at least 5 people were killed after two country boats capsized in a water body during Durga idol immersion. The incident took place at Murshidabad in West Bengal on Monday at 5.15 pm.

As per police, two boats capsized in the water. The boats were carrying around 10 people each for Durga idol immersion.

All the dead were residents of Beldanga. The bodies were fished out of Dumni water body.

“Divers are still looking if there is anybody else in the water. Police and disaster management department personnel are working together. We will look into the matter,” the officer said.