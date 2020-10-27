Earthquake measuring 3.3 hits

A moderate earthquake has hit. The National Center for Seismology informed this. NCS informed that a moderate earthquake measuring 3.3 on Richter Scale has hit Nagpur in Maharashtra. The earthquake hit Nagpur at 4.10 am on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was reported 96 km north-northeast of Nagpur. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 27-10-2020, 04:10:50 IST, Lat: 21.92 and Long: 79.50, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 96km NNE of Nagpur, Maharashtra, India for more information”, tweeted NCS.