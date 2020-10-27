India designates 18 Pak-based associates as ‘individual terrorists’

India declared eighteen Pakistan-based individuals as designated terrorists, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has amended the UAPA to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist. Prior to this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations. By invoking the said amended provision, the Centre designated four individuals in September 2019 and nine individuals in July 2020 as terrorists, a Ministry of Home Affairs statement said on Tuesday (27 October).These individuals have been involved in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the 2019 Pulwama bombing, the 2016 Pathankot IAF base attack, the 1999 IC-814 Indian Airlines hijacking, Indian Mujahideen attacks, and terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the years

On Tuesday (27 October), the Ministry of Home Affairs designated 18 more individuals as terrorists and included their names in the fourth schedule of the amended UAPA. The 18 individuals designated as terrorists include Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) top commanders Sajid Mir alias Sajid Majeed and Yusuf Muzammil (both accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack); Abdur Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed; Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahudeen. The list also includes Pakistan-based associates of Dawood Ibrahim including Chhota Shakeel, Shahid Shaikh, and Javed Chikna; and Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal, founder members of the proscribed terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Other Pakistan-based designated terrorists include Shahid Mehmood, Abu Sufiyan, Yusuf Azhar, Shahid Latif, Saifullah Khalid, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Mohammad Anis Shaikh, Tiger Memon, and Abdul Rauf Asghar.