Man burnt alive for asking pending salary

In a shocking incident, a young man burnt alive for demanding his pending salary. The incident is reported from Khairthal in Alwar district in Rajasthan.

The charred body of Kamal Kishore was found in a deep freezer of a liquor shop. As per police, Kishore who works in a liquor shop has asked his pending salary. And he was burnt alive by the contractors who run the shop.

The liquor shop contractors Subhash and Rakesh Yadav were absconding. As per police Kishore’s salary was due for the last 5 months.

As per police, the contractors and his colleagues visited Kishore’s house and took him along on Saturday. Later in the night the liquor shop was set on fire by dousing it with petrol even while Kamal Kishore was inside.

Police has registered a case has been registered against liquor contractors Rakesh Yadav and Subash Chand for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act.