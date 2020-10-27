Schools likely to reopen from November 2

Schools may reopen from November 2. The schools will reopen for classes for Classes 10 to 12 from November 2.

A proposal for this has been sent by the State Education Department in Rajasthan to the state government. The proposal for reopening schools for Class 10 to 12 from November 2 is now awaiting the response from the state government.

Also Read: Man burnt alive for asking pending salary

Earlier state government has decided to reopen schools in the state in a phased manner. The senior classes will be opening in the first phase.

May state government has earlier decided to reopen schools as the union government granted green signal for opening schools. Uttarakhand state government on Monday decided to reopen schools in November for senior classes. But many states has decided not reopen schools as the coronavirus cases are rising.