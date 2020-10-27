Sharjah Municipality announces free parking

Sharjah Municipality has announced free parking. Parking will be free in Sharjah on October 29 on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Parking will be free in all areas except:
Al Hisn Street (Bank complex), in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh
Corniche Street (both sides), in Al Shuwaiheen
Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (bird market), in Al Jubail
Central Souq parking spaces, in Al Majaz 1
Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon side), in Majaz 1, Majaz 2, Majaz 3
University City Road, in Muwaileh Commercial Area
