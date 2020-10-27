“Taj Mahal Was Originally A Shiva Temple” ; Sangh Parivar Members Pray To Shiva Inside The Monument !!!

Agra; Members of a Sangh Parivar corporation entered the Taj Mahal with a saffron flag on the day of, Vijaya Dashami, and prayed to Shiva on the premises of the Mughal monument. The Hindu Jagaran Manch a relatively well-known group across northern and western India that holds talks on religion and culture and is not known for activism has publicized expressed videos of the action.

Gaurav Thakur, president of the Sangh Parivar Agra unit, told local reporters that, “The Taj Mahal was originally Tejo Mahalaya, a Shiva temple. I have prayed to Shiva at the Taj Mahal at least five times in the past few years and will continue doing so until the government agrees to hand the monument over to Hindus.”

They proclaim that Shah Jahan constructed the 17th-century grave to his queen Mumtaz Mahal over the remains of a temple as part of a design. After Supreme Court handed over the disputed Ayodhya plot to Hindus last November, demands for the discarding of Islamic structures overlying temples have acquired ground in Mathura and Varanasi.BJP and RSS spokespersons distanced their organizations from Thakur’s act.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi did not respond to a text message asking whether Thakur and his men would be arrested. A police officer in Lucknow said that flags and explosive substances, incense sticks, even pens were banned at the Taj because of security reasons.

“The youths can be booked for breach of security and promoting enmity between religious communities if the charges are true,” he said, asking not to be identified. In the video, Thakur is seen sitting on a bench on the Taj compound with his eyes closed while another man stands behind him holding a saffron flag. A third man is seen recording the two on his mobile phone. A fourth person assumes to be shot the video.

“Some youths are seen in a video taking selfies with the Vijaya Dashami flag,” state BJP media-in-charge Maneesh Shukla said. “It’s not the RSS flag.”The RSS is known to hold marches with its flag on Vijaya Dashami. Satyendra Sonkar, a local RSS leader in Agra, said: “The flag the youths were carrying was not the RSS flag.”Rahul Yadav, a CISF commandant, said: “We are not aware when it happened and are trying to verify the authenticity of the video. Action will be taken if the charges are found true.”