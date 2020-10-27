UAE authority makes important announcement

An authority in UAE has made an important announcement. Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has made the important announcement.

The ITC has announced free parking. I|TC announced that on October 29, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) free parking will be allowed in the emirate.

There will be no parking fees for vehicles using public parking bays from Thursday, October 29 until 7.59am to Saturday, October 31. ITC also informed that public buses and ferry services in Abu Dhabi will operate according to schedules that is followed on Fridays or official holidays.

ITC has also urged all drivers to follow the Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the flow of traffic. ITC has also asked the drivers and owners of vehicles to follow the regulations in resident parking lots from 9pm to 8am to avoid being fined. The fine for parking in residents only parking spaces is Dh200. Any vehicles that is parked four hours after a ticket has been issued will be towed away by the authorities.