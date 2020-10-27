Union Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another union minister has been tested positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday. Union minister Ramdas Athawale had tested positive for Covid-19. He will be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

As per reports, the union minister has complained of cough and body pain . Later he has got tested for Covid-19 and turned to be positive.

Earlier the Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader Ramdas Athawale has attended a party event in which several others were present. in the event Ramdas Athawale inducted Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh in the party.

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, too, had tested positive for coronavirus.