Unlock 5.0: Union government announces new decision

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced new decision regrading the ‘Unlock’. The MHA has extended the unlock guidelines issued earlier. As per the new announcement the guidelines issued for re-opening in September during Unlock 5.0 will remain in force till November 30.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force upto 30.11.2020,” a statement issued MHA read.

Earlier under the Unlock 5.0 Guidelines issued in October, the MHA had allowed cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity. Limits on outdoor gatherings was removed while indoors gatherings was allowed with 50 per cent capacity.