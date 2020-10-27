Watch the Ravana effigy exploding during Dussehra event…

The 9-day of the Navratri festival came to an end with Dussehra. Like every year, giant effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Indrajeet were set ablaze in several parts of the country.

Men dressed as Shri Rama shot arrows at the effigies to recreate the Lord’s victory over the demon. Thus, people celebrated the triumph of the good over the evil. However, one Ravana effigy burning ceremony in Punjab became tragic. A video has gone viral on social media that shows the Ravana effigy at a ground near DAV School in Batala exploding as onlookers ran away in fear.

At the start of the video, some people are seen gathered around the effigy to set it ablaze. But suddenly, the firecrackers packed inside the effigy start exploding in quick succession, resulting in a loud blast.