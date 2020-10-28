Facebook merges Instagram with Messenger, Twitter floods with memes…

Media reacted with memes and jokes on Twitter after Instagram introduced its latest update that merged its Direct Messages (DM) feature with Facebook Messenger chats. Once the user goes ahead with the update, the regular DM icon of Instagram is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo.

The latest update also includes vanish mode for disappearing messages, selfie stickers, reactions, chat colours and more.

Many shared memes and jokes over this update and #instagramupdate trended on Twitter. The merger of Instagram DMs with Messenger allows users of both platforms to reach each other via texts, calls and video calls, thus eliminating the need to have multiple apps.