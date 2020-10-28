IPL 2020 live updates:- Sun Risers Hyderabad beats Delhi capitals in today’s match; this is Delhi’s 3rd consecutive defeat

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a huge margin as the bowlers followed the Dubai batsmen. Chasing Hyderabad’s target of 220, Delhi were bowled out for 131 in 19 overs. Hyderabad won by 88 runs.Score: Hyderabad 219 for 2 in 20 overs. Delhi was all out for 131 in 19 overs. For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan took three wickets while Sandeep Sharma, T.S. Natarajan took two wickets each while Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, and Jason Holder took one wicket each. Rishabh Pant was Delhi’s top scorer with 36 runs. This is Delhi’s third consecutive defeat. With this defeat, Delhi Capitals were relegated to the third position with 14 points from 12 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, maintained their playoff chances with today’s win, overtaking Rajasthan by 10 points from 12 matches to move into sixth place.