Policeman arrested for taking bribe

Police has arrested a policeman for taking bribe. The incident took place at Banswara district in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The police has arrested Shankar Lal, a head constable at Bhairupchhad police chowki under Kushalgarh Police Station for taking a bribe from a woman for diluting a case against her. He has allegedly demanded bribe from Kika Maida.

As per reports, Maida had lodged a case against her father, Rakesh and others for attacking her over a land related issue. Her father too had lodged a cross FIR against her and others.

Lal had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the woman for removing certain sections of IPC from the complaint lodged against her.

He took Rs 5000 at the time of verification of the complaint and was caught red-handed while taking the remaining amount of Rs 15,000 on Wednesday by a team of anti-corruption bureau.