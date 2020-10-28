Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The BSE Sensex ended 599.64 points or 1.48% lower at 39,922.46. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 11,729.60 down by 159.80 points or 1.34%.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,636 shares closed lower while 998 ended higher on the BSE.

Also Read: State government announces new decision regarding reopening of schools

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Maruti, UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro and Wipro.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel , Dr Reddy’s Labs, Adani Ports, Hindalco, State Bank of India and NTPC.