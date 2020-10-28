“This time for justice, employment, farmers and labourers, your vote should only be for the Mahagathbandhan”: Rahul Gandhi urges voters of Bihar

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has urged to all voters in Bihar to vote for the grand alliance lead by Congress. The Congress leader said this as the polling for the first phase of the three-phase state assembly elections started today.

“This time for justice, employment, farmers and labourers, your vote should only be for the Mahagathbandhan. Good luck to all of you for the first phase of Bihar elections,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress, is contesting the Bihar assembly polls in an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties–the coalition has been named the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance.

इस बार न्याय, रोज़गार, किसान-मज़दूर के लिए

आपका वोट हो सिर्फ़ महागठबंधन के लिए। बिहार के पहले चरण के मतदान की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।#आज_बदलेगा_बिहार — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020

Bihar has a total of 243 constituencies of which 71 went to polls on Wednesday. The remaining will vote in two more phases: 94 in second phase on November 3 and 78 in third and final phase on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.