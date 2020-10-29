3 BJP workers killed in terrorist attack

in a shocking incident, 3 BJP workers were killed in a terrorists attack in jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The terrorist attack took place at Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists fired at the car in which they were travelling. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were declared as brought dead.

The dead BJP activists were identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo who is a BJP District Youth General secretary and two BJP activists Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.