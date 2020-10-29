‘Green Delhi’ mobile app launched by Delhi CM to check air pollution…

New Delhi: The Delhi government launches a new campaign to raise awareness about air pollution, the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed several strategies to fight air pollution through.

The latest step is the launching of a ‘Green Delhi’ app that will provide a platform for residents to submit complaints regarding violations of air pollution norms. The release of the app is scheduled today. The app which is part of the Delhi government’s seven-point plan to reduce air pollution will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Residents will be able to supplement their complaints with photographs and videos. A unique code will be allotted to each complaint, through which, residents will be able to track its status. The statement released by Rai read, “Failure to address the issue on time will result in action against the concerned nodal officers. The nodal officers are also provided training to address issues. Through the Green Delhi application, people will be able to notify the government about burning waste, industrial pollution, dust, etc., by registering complaints online.”