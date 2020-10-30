1 Killed, 14 injured as bus overturns

At least 1 person had lost his life and 14 others were injured in a road accident. The accident took place occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early on Friday. A bus travelling to Siwan in Bihar from Delhi has overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The dead and injured were bus passengers.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Earlier on August 20 this year, 30 people were injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The bus was travelling to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi.