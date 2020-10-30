2 people including Congress leader killed in cylinder blast

At least 2 people including a Congress leader were killed and 7 others were injured in a blast. Congress leader Asim Khan was killed and others injured in a fire triggered by an LPG cylinder blast at a firecracker-making unit in the Sardhana area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The blast was so strong that the house of Asim Khan came down and several adjoining houses and shops were also damaged. The illegal fire cracker factory worked in the home of Asim Khan who is the president of Congress city committee.

Police and fire teams were rushed to the spot for the rescue operations. Seven persons, including two children were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the blast occurred after the gas cylinder caught fire. Police had started investigation.