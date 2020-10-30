More than 13,000 expats deported from a gulf country this year

More than 13,000 expats belonging to various nationalities had been deprted fro a gulf country. As per media reports, in the last 10 months around 13,000 expats had been deported by Kuwait. The expats had been deported over their involvement in offences.

As per reports, 90% of expats were deported after court rulings related to criminal and misdeameanour cases. While the remaining 10% were deported in response to administrative orders. At present there are around 900 foreign men and women are being kept in Kuwait’s Deportation Prison.

Around 40,000 expatriates were deported last year and 34,000 in 2018. Kuwait has intensified the ‘nationalization’ process in the country. By this the country wants to balance the demographic imbalances in the country. As per this expats will replaced by Kuwait nationals.