Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reached 91.15% in India

The recovery rate has crossed 91% in India. The recovery rate has reached at 91.15% in the country. The fatality rate has reached at 1.50%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

48,648 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in India has reached at 80,88,851. The total recoveries has reached at 73,73,375. 563 new deaths were reported taking the death toll to 121,090.

At present there are 5,94,386 active cases in the country. A total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday.

India comes in second place in terms of cases while US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,943,577 and 228,636, respectively.