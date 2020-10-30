Deputy speaker dies of cancer

Deputy Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly and a senior leader of Trinamool Congress, Dr Sukumar Hansda had passed away. Dr Sukumar Hansda died of prostate cancer at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

Dr Sukumar Hansda was doctor by profession and elected twice as an MLA from Jhargram Assembly constituency. Hansda served as Paschimanchl Unnayan Minister in the first five year term of the Trinamool Congress government from 2011 to 2016.

Also Read: Health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improves

“Deeply grieved to hear about the passing away of WB Assembly Dy Speaker & Jhargram MLA Shri Sukumar Hansda. He was also serving as AITC State Vice President. His relentless service for people shall always be remembered. My condolences to his family & followers”, tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.