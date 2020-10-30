‘He is a disgrace to Raj Bhavan’: MP calls governor ‘loudspeaker of BJP’

The ruling party has launched severe criticism against state governor. Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal has launched severe criticism, against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over his press conference at Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kalyan Banerjee , TMC MP has said that governor is a loud speaker of BJP.

“The Governor of West Bengal is a loudspeaker of BJP. Did he go to meet the Home Minister or did he go to meet his BJP leaders? He has done it around 99 times, so this must be chapter 100. Once again he went to Delhi with his garbage of lies. All across Bengal, the festive occasion was held peacefully. The joy of the festival was shared by crores of people in Bengal in harmony. He is a disgrace to Raj Bhavan” Banerjee tweeted.

“Such a public statement by the Governor is unwarranted. It was a private meeting with the Union Home minister. How come that after the meeting he has told the press about the matter which was discussed. Such a statement by the Governor is unwarranted. The function of the Governor has been clearly laid down in the Indian Constitution and it does not permit any Governor to hold press conference,” another TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

Earlier on Thursday, Jagdeep Dhankhar has came down heavily against the state government and accused that the police and civil servants act as political servants of ruling party.