4 including a minor boy arrested for murder of man

The police has arrested 3 people and detained a minor boy for their alleged involvement in a murder of a 38-year-old man. The man was found dead in a drain in a forest in Baran district on Saturday last week. The Rajasthan police has arrested them for their alleged connection in the killing.

The accused were identified as Doulatram Lodha , Ramswroop Lodha , and his two aides – Vishal and Naresh – were arrested and a minor boy was detained. One of the accused, identified as Chain Singh, is still on run.

The police during the investigation found out that Lodha, turned out to be the former boyfriend of a minor girl the victim was in love with. Lodha had eloped with her in 2016, following which, he was arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and abduction. Lodha was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the case and was in jail but was released on bail in 2018.

After releasing from the jail he found that the girl is in a relationship with the vicitm . And he planned to kill him.