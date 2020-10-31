Gujar community to start protest against state government form tomorrow

A statewide protest by the Gujjar community against the state government will begin from November 1. The community is launching the statewide agitation demanding reservation for the community.

“From November 1, the movement will start in Pilupura because the government is not accepting our demands for the past two years” said Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla.

Earlier the, Rajasthan High Court has said that the agitation is against the decision of the court. The court warned that it will take action against the leaders if the coronavirus guidelines are violated.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended the mobile and internet services in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur districts. The state police has deployed additional forces . Additional police forces were also deployed.