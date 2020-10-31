State government suspended mobile, internet services

The state government has suspended mobile, internet services in several districts. The government suspended the services as the protest by Gujar community demanding reservation will begin from tomorrow.

Rajasthan government has suspended mobile, internet services in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur distrcits. The state police has deployed additional forces . The statewide protest by Gujar community will begin from November 1.

“Mobile internet services have been suspended in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur. Additional police force, including Rapid Action Force and Armed Border Home Guards, have been alerted to deal with any situation,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Saurabh Srivastav said.