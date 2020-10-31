“The job of a woman is to take care of the house. The problem of #MeToo began when women started working”: Bollywood actor blames woman for ‘MeToo’

Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna has ignited controversy by saying that the #MeToo campaign against sexual abuse began when women started working. The actor said this in an interview given to Filmy Charcha.

“The job of a woman is to take care of the house. The problem of #MeToo began when women started working. Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men”, the actor can be heard saying in the interview.

“People talk about women’s liberation, but let me tell you that where the problem begins. The first person who suffers is the child, because he doesn’t have a mother taking care of him at home. He sits and watches TV with his nanny all day. It all began when women started saying that they want to do what men do. No, a man is a man and a woman is a woman”, added the actor.