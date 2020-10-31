This food vlogger who faced cheese fondue disaster is gathering memes….

In a latest video of Mukbang, Tasty Hoon wanted to complement the fried chicken and other food items with a gooey cheese fondue. However, the excitement soon turned into a disaster when the cheese fountain machine splashed the cheese all over the set-up.

The situation seemed out of control for the YouTuber as the tragedy unfolded. The fountain machine came apart and the cheese was splattered all over the place. In the middle of it all sat the YouTuber, processing the catastrophe that just took place. The situation reminded many of the year 2020 where most of us are struggling with a deadly virus and trying to balance our lives around it.

How 2020 is going pic.twitter.com/Qyzi07U0bS — Parker (@panoparker) October 29, 2020

The video has been cracking up netizens, who are watching it for its surprising relatability. As one user commented, “2020 Jan 1st. ‘Okay, this looks nice.’ Every day since, spirals out of control.” Another user said how the video has become an ultimate source of entertainment, “He’s not the only one crying at the end. this is the best thing i’ve seen all week”.