Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit state on November

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on November. Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on November. Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5.

Amit Shah is visiting the state to boost the BJP’s campaign work aimed at the next assembly election that to be held next year. Meanwhile, the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda has been cancelled. This was announced by West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu .He said that he scheduled visit of BJP national president JP Nadda from November 6 stood cancelled.

“JP Nadda Ji’s visit stands cancelled as of now. It has been decided that Amit Shah ji will be in West Bengal on a two-day visit from November 5. He is likely to visit Medinipur organisational district on November 5 and on the next day he will meet party leaders in the state. The schedule has not been finalised as of now,” Sayantan Basu said.

This will be Amit Shah’s first visit to West Bengal after the coronavirus-induced Lockdown. Shah had last visited West Bengal on March 1.