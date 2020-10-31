Watch: PM Modi plays with parrots at Sardar Patel Zoological Park

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state Gujarat for 2 days for the inauguration of the Jungle Safari also known as Sardar Patel Zoological Park, in Narmada district’s Kevadia in Gujarat on Friday to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the iron man of India. This jungle safari is located near the ‘Statue of Unity’, a 182-meter tall statue of ‘Iron Man of India’, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

After the inaugurating PM Modi also took a tour of the Jungle Safari and aviary along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. During his visit, PM Modi got attracted to birds present in the aviary. In a widely circulated video, PM Modi can be seen playing with two parrots in the aviary. While one calmly sat on his hand, the other one jumped to his shoulder as soon as he took them from the caretaker.