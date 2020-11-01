2 killed, 5 injured in stabbing attack in Canada; Suspect arrested

In a shocking incident, at least 2 people were killed and 5 others were injured in Canada in stabbing attack. The attack took place in Quebec city in the country. The police had arrested the suspect.

The police said that the attacks happened on Saturday late-night near provincial legislature on Halloween. A man in his 20s dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon has committed the crime.

Earlier the police had earlier issued a search call for an attacker dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon and had also asked people to remain indoors.