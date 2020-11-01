‘Can we get a Kapil Dev or Sachin Tendulkar?’; coach Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni’s retirement

MS?Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in September before the start of the Indian?Premier League 2020. Even though Dhoni had not played cricket for over a year before his retirement announcement, India was still trying to figure out a perfect player to replace him in the team. Dhoni’s contribution to the team was not only limited to his excellent captaincy skills but he was also a fantastic wicketkeeper and also became one of the best finishers in the world.

Team India tried several players to replace Dhoni – with Wriddhiman Saha,?Rishabh?Pant, KL?Rahul, and Sanju?Samson – all donning the keeper’s gloves for India in the past one year. But now that Dhoni is officially retired, coach Ravi Shastri and the team management has to start the official procedures to find a player who can replace Dhoni in the team. On being asked about the same, Shastri said that these are massive shoes to fill for. “Those are massive boots to fill. With the track record, he (Dhoni) has, he has gone down in history as one of our greatest cricketers,”?Ravi Shastri. “Not just as a keeper and a batsman but his record as captain. To find a replacement for him is like once Kapil Dev finished can we get a Kapil Dev? Till today, we haven’t found another Kapil Dev,” Shastri further added. “Can we get another Tendulkar? It’s not easy to get these kinds of players but there is enough talent in the country and it is up to the youngsters to grab the opportunity,” the Indian head coach added.