Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reached 91.54% in India

The recovery rate in India has reached at 91.54% in India. This was announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Presently India’s total active caseload is 5 lakh 70 thousand 458. The active cases have dropped dramatically to only 6.97% of the total positive cases of the country.

46,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases had reached at 81,54,082.

The total recovered cases include 74,91,513. The death toll stands at 122,111. 470 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. At present there are 570458 active cases.

India’s death per million population is also one of the lowest in the world and stands at 88. Twenty one States and UTs have death per million lower than the national average.