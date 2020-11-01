Pet cat which was missing for 3 days returns with a sweet debt

A pet owner’s worry about a missing cat ended on a hilarious and happy note, when the feline returned safely but with a note about its ‘debt’. A chubby, grey tabby cat that went missing in Thailand for three days returned home, however, not without creating some trouble. While it was away from home, it incurred some debt—three mackerels to be exact. As the owner again spotted the pet sitting at a distance outside their home, on closer inspection noticed a new collar and a placard hanging from its neck.

In a handwritten note on the cardboard, it read: “Your cat kept eyeing the mackerels at my stall, so I gave him three.” The kind shop owner who treated the animal identified herself as “Aunty May at alley no. 2”, and even passed down her number. Facebook page “Chang Phuak” shared the cute story along with the photos of the chubby tabby using the hashtag ‘cat slave’, and soon it went viral, leaving netizens in splits. The small cardboard notice hanging around the cat’s neck left netizens in splits. The pictures left many laughing out loud on the platform and several users commented on the post saying that the cat was super cute and that it looked totally unapologetic.