Railway announces 610 additional trains

“Railways to run 610 more daily special suburban services in Mumbai from 1st Nov, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding and enhance passenger convenience,” Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Earlier, the Railway has allowed women passengers to travel by suburban trains during certain times from October 21. All women would be allowed to travel in the local trains from Wednesday between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm till the last train.