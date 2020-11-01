State government imposes National Security Act in 8 districts

The state government has imposed National Security Act (NSA) in 8 districts. The Rajasthan state government has imposed NSA in 8 districts of the state. The rule was imposed considering the statewide agitation by Gujjar community.

NSA has been imposed in Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Jhalawar. The state Home Department has issued notification to the district collectors of these districts to use the powers to invoke the NSA saying that the gathering called at Pilupura on Sunday could turn violent.

Also Read: Gujar community to start protest against state government

The state government has on Saturday suspended internet and mobile services in several districts including Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa as well as Jaipur. In Jaipur internet was suspended for 24 hours in Kotputli, Paota, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwaramgarh tehsils till 6 p.m. on Saturday. For Dausa, suspension of internet services was ordered in the entire district till 5 p.m. on Saturday.

State government has also deployed additional forces to face the agitation. A total of 300 GRP and 100 RPF personnel have reached Bayana. Also, internet service has been suspended in Bayana, Roopwas, Bair, Bhusawar and Zen tehsils