Governor, wife tests positive for Covid-19

Another top personality in India has tested positive for Covid-19. Ganeshi Lal, the Governor of Odisha and his wife Susheela Devi has been tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday. The Raj Bhavan in Odisha has confirmed this. Both of them were admitted in hospital.

As per Raj Bhavan, governor, wife and five other members of his family were tested positive for coronavirus infection.

“Hon’ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested”, tweeted Raj Bhavan.

Hon'ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) November 2, 2020

“Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Hon’ble Governor Odisha Prof Shri Ganeshi Lal ji after testing positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

“Concerned to know that Hon’ble First Lady Smt Susheela Devi is hospitalised after testing positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery and praying for her good health,” he said in another tweet.