IPL 2020 live updates:- Delhi confirms their 2nd spot in the table by today’s victory over Bangalore

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to confirm 2nd spot in the IPL 2020 Points Table. RCB remain at 3rd – both teams are qualified. RCB are qualified and will be dependent on tomorrow’s game between MI and SRH to see if they finish at no. 3 and no.4. Rishabh?Pant and Marcus Stoinis finished things off for DC to win the match by 6 wickets. Rahane carried on with Shreyas Iyer before both were dismissed in quick succession. Washington Sundar broke Ajinkya Rahane-Shikhar Dhawan’s strategy as he dismissed the latter for 54. Mohammed Siraj gave DC?first blow as he cleaned up Prithvi Shaw. Royal?Challengers Bangalore post 152/7 (Padikkal 50, Nortje 33/3) in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.